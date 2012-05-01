BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
LONDON, MAY 1 - The Lloyd's of London insurance market said there had been no change to its expected financial performance this year thanks to a lack of major claims during the first quarter.
Last year, the 324-year old insurance market swung to a 516 million pound ($834 million) loss, its second worst ever, after absorbing record claims from a spate of natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in half a century.
The insurance industry as a whole took a $116 billion hit from natural catastrophes, making it the sector's second worst natural disaster year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re .
Lloyd's said on Tuesday the excess of its central assets over solvency shortfalls - a measure of its financial health - rose to 3.2 billion pounds in the first three months 2012, an increase of 46 million pounds compared with the end of last year.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Shanghai Phicomm-intend to oppose Utstarcom Consortium members’ proposal,any going private deal for utstarcom from Shah Capital proposal - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2reLs0V Further company coverage: