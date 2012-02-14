By Myles Neligan
LONDON Feb 14 Last year's Thai floods
look set to cost the Lloyd's of London insurance market
$2.2 billion, the third-biggest loss it has absorbed in its
324-year history.
The initial loss estimate is based on a projected overall
industry hit of between $15 billion and $20 billion and could
change, but Lloyd's is financially strong enough to cope, Chief
Executive Richard Ward said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Lloyd's market is as well capitalised as it has ever
been," he said. "Paying these claims is within the normal course
of business for Lloyd's."
The floods, Thailand's worst in 50 years, began in July and
indundated large swathes of the country's centre and north-east
before finally subsiding in December.
At $2.2 billion, the cost of the floods would rank as
Lloyd's third-biggest loss in absolute terms, surpassed only by
hurricane Katrina and the September 11 attacks, a Lloyd's
spokesman said.
Estimates of the insurance hit from Thailand's floods,
initially put at about $10 billion, have risen steadily as
slowly receding flood waters have allowed loss adjusters to
gauge their impact more accurately.
The cost to insurers has also been inflated by a rash of
business interruption claims after the floods disabled factories
operated by major Japanese and U.S. multinationals, triggering a
shortage of components in the car and electronics industries.
Hannover Re, the world's third-biggest reinsurer,
on Monday said it expected claims of 196 million euros ($259
million)from the Thai floods, nearly double its initial estimate
of 100 million euros.
"Generally when companies have come out they have come out
with high estimates - it does look like Lloyd's has taken more
than their average share," said Collins Stewart analyst Ben
Cohen, who estimates that Lloyd's has historically borne 10
percent of large insurance losses.
The Thai floods contributed to total catastrophe claims of
$108 billion in 2011, making it the insurance industry's
second-costliest natural disaster year on record, according to
reinsurer Swiss Re.
Lloyd's, which traces its origins back to a seventeenth
century coffee house where merchants insured ships, made a $1
billion loss in the first half of 2011, weighed by claims
including a $1.95 billion hit from the Tohoku earthquake.
The market, made up of over 80 competing insurance
syndicates backed by a common central fund, reports its results
for 2011 as a whole on March 28.