LONDON, March 27 The Lloyds Of London insurance market returned to profitability in 2012, bouncing back from a 516 million pounds loss in 2011 after claims fell on account of fewer natural disasters. Pre tax profits during 2012 reached 2.77 billion pounds, Lloyds said, with net incurred claims falling to 10.1 billion pounds from 12.9 billion pounds a year earlier. Though claims included a $2.2 billion hit from October's Superstorm Sandy in the Caribbean, the year was easier on the insurance industry than 2011, the costliest on record for natural catastrophes.