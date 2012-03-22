March 22 Lloyds TSB Bank PLC on Wednesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LLOYDS TSB BANK PLC AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 03/28/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.848 FIRST PAY 09/28/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.234 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 310 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A