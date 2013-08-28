SAO PAULO Aug 28 Embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista quit as chairman of Brazilian logistics firm LLX Logística SA, a securities filing said on Wednesday, days after agreeing to sell control of the company to U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.

Batista, 56, and his close advisor Aziz Ben Ammar relinquished their seats on the company's board, the filing said. Roberto D'Araújo will replace Batista, who is also the company's founder, as chairman of LLX.