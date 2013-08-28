(Recasts top, adds EIG takeover background, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Aug 28 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista
quit as chairman of Brazilian port operator LLX Logística SA
on Wednesday, extending the break-up of his once
high-flying EBX Group, a mining, shipbuilding, oil, energy and
port conglomerate.
Batista, 56, and close adviser, Aziz Ben Ammar, have
relinquished their seats on the LLX board, according to a
securities filing. Roberto D'Araújo Senna, who was already in
his second term as a board member, will replace Batista as
chairman.
The departure comes after EIG Global Energy Partners agreed
Aug. 14 to invest 1.3 billion reais ($548 million) in LLX,
providing enough cash to help finish LLX's Port of Açu north of
Rio de Janeiro. Batista will keep his stock in LLX, but the new
stock purchased by EIG under the deal will give the Washington,
D.C.-based energy investment fund control of LLX.
After rising as much as 3.66 percent on the news in early
trading in São Paulo on Wednesday, LLX stock trimmed gains. By
early afternoon, the stock rose 0.61 percent to 1.65 reais.
New capital from the EIG transaction is likely to drive
shares to between 1.70 reais and 2.70 reais, JPMorgan Securities
analysts led by Fernando Abdalla said.
That estimate is less than a previous outlook of between
2.80 and 4 reais, because the new EIG stock will dilute the
holdings of existing shareholders unless they, too, agree to buy
new stock alongside EIG. The capital injection should conclude
within 60 days.
Batista, who was listed as the world's seventh-richest
billionaire last year by Forbes Magazine, has seen his fortune
shrink by more than $25 billion over the past 18 months. Grupo
EBX, whose companies were once worth as much as $60 billion, has
suffered project delays, mounting debt and dwindling confidence
in some of its main companies that has evaporated much of its
market value over the past year.
Recent steps by Batista to become a minority shareholder in
some of his Grupo EBX companies are helping the former
billionaire shore up EBX. The value of EBX assets, comprising
businesses from logistics to oil and gas, to mining and
shipbuilding, is now less than $5 billion.
Batista was LLX's largest shareholder before the EIG deal,
an agreement that came with his declaration that he would give
up his personal seat on the board. He also said his stake would
remain "relevant" and give him the right to pick a member of the
board.
The breakup of EBX began early in July, when Batista stepped
down as chairman of MPX Energia SA, EBX Group's most
promising company, ceding control of the firm to Germany's E.ON
SE.
($1 = 2.37 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Roberta Vilas Boas;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeb Blount)