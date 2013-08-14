BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 14 U.S. investment fund EIG Management Co LLC plans to invest 1.3 billion reais ($562 million) in Brazilian port and logistics company LLX Logística SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
EIG will become LLX's controlling shareholder once the transaction is concluded, the filing said. Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, currently LLX's main shareholder, will leave the board of directors after the deal is finished, but will retain a "relevant" stake and will also have the right to name one member to the company's board, the filing added.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.