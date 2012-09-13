* BAML says LLX shares worth more than double current price
* Company to remain listed on Sao Paulo stock exchange
Sept 12 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista has
cancelled plans to buy back shares in and delist his logistics
company LLX, the company said in a securities filing
late on Wednesday, after an independent valuation said the
shares were worth more than double the 3.30 reais ($1.63) he had
proposed to pay.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which was approved by LLX
shareholders last month to provide an independent share price
valuation, put the worth of the shares at 6.94 to 7.63 reais
each.
"Considering this valuation, Mr. Batista has informed the
company of his decision not to proceed with a public repurchase
of up to the totality of the company's shares in circulation and
cancellation of its registration as a public company," the
filing said.
BAML's valuation was announced well after market close on
Wednesday. The shares rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday on Sao
Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange prior to the announcement to
3.17 reais.
LLX is part of Batista's EBX conglomerate which includes oil
producer OGX and energy company MPX, all
of whose shares had been hit this year by concern over whether
Batista could deliver on ambitious expansion plans.
A Canadian teachers' pension fund had planned to join
Batista in purchasing some of the shares.
($1 = 2.0209 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Eric Meijer)