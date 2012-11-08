Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 8 China's Wuhan Iron & Steel Co Ltd no longer has a contract to build a 5 million tonne a year steel mill at the Port of Açu northeast of Rio de Janeiro, LLX Logistica SA the port's owner, told Reuters on Thursday.
Wuhan, China's No. 4 steelmaker, let the contract lapse several months ago, Rio de Janerio-based LLX said. LLX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.