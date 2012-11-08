RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 8 China's Wuhan Iron & Steel Co Ltd no longer has a contract to build a 5 million tonne a year steel mill at the Port of Açu northeast of Rio de Janeiro, LLX Logistica SA the port's owner, told Reuters on Thursday.

Wuhan, China's No. 4 steelmaker, let the contract lapse several months ago, Rio de Janerio-based LLX said. LLX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.