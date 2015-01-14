STOCKHOLM Jan 14 Swedish telecom equipment
supplier Ericsson on Wednesday said it has filed a
complaint against Apple Inc after the iPhone maker sued
Ericsson.
Apple alleged that Ericsson's LTE wireless technology
patents are not essential to industry cellular standards and
that it is demanding excessive royalties for these
patents.
Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson
and Apple for mobile technology had expired and argued that
Apple had declined to sign a new license on fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)