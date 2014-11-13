STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Ericsson will
continue to increase its sales to clients that are not telecom
operators, its chief executive told reporters at the firm's
capital markets day on Thursday.
Ericsson is transforming its company as the telecoms, IT and
media industries are converging and the networks are becoming
relevant to other industries than telecom operators.
"We believe by 2020, 20 to 25 percent of our revenues will
come from other types of customers than operators," Chief
Executive Hans Vestberg said.
In 2013, about 10 percent of Ericsson's revenues came from
non-telecom operators, Vestberg said. In 2008, the relationship
was 5 percent.
Revenues from non-operators mainly come from public safety,
utilities, transport, media/broadcasters, intellectual property
rights and cloud solutions, Vestberg said.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)