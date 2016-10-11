BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would buy LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based maker of rotor blades, for $1.65 billion, to help improve output in its renewable energy business.
GE said it expected the deal, which would close in the first half of 2017, to add to earnings in 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.