Oct 11 General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would buy LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based maker of rotor blades, for $1.65 billion, to help improve output in its renewable energy business.

GE said it expected the deal, which would close in the first half of 2017, to add to earnings in 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)