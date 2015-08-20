BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
LONDON Aug 20 The London Metal Exchange confirmed plans for a fee holiday to support its new aluminium premium contracts from launch on November 23 until December 31, it said in a note on Thursday.
"During that period the Exchange will not charge any trading or clearing fees in respect of any trading in the Aluminium Premium Contracts," the LME said.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.