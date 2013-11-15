SINGAPORE Nov 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has listed Moerdijk in the Netherlands as a good delivery point for its primary aluminium contract, the bourse said in a note to members.

Moerdijk, will list as the LME's third Dutch location, bringing the number of global locations approved by the exchange to store aluminium to 33.

The LME approves and licenses a network of warehouses and storage facilities around the world. They are normally located in areas of net consumption and logistical hubs for the transportation of the material.

But after end users complained of long queues to get metal that artificially inflated their costs, the exchange has been snarled in a series of class action lawsuits in the United States this year that have attracted regulatory scrutiny there and in Europe.

The other two LME-registered Dutch locations, Rotterdam and Vlissingen, are the target of new regulation to combat queues.

Mindful of increasing criticism and scrutiny, the LME last week announced a plan to slash maximum wait times, crack down on market abuses and review its agreement with warehousing firms.

Moerdijk, in the south of the Netherlands, will become active as an LME location three months after the first warehouse company has been approved, the LME said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)