LONDON, Sept 11 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday it planned to launch its aluminium premium contract in the second quarter of next year.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , also said in a members' notice that it would wait for a ruling in a court appeal before proceeding with further reforms to its warehouse policy.

The exchange was forced to put on hold a key reform designed to cut backlogs of up to two years at warehouses it certifies when it lost a court case earlier this year brought by Russian aluminium producer Rusal. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson)