* LME aims for shareholder vote in July
* ICE chief says other opportunities for exchanges in OTC
* Asia is next growth story for exchanges - Abbott
By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, June 26 The London Metal Exchange's
(LME) chief executive is confident that its shareholders, with
some persuasion, will approve a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong
Kong stock exchange for the world's biggest marketplace for
industrial metals.
"I think we will (get shareholder approval)," Martin Abbott
said on the sidelines of the IDX International Derivatives Expo
in London.
"It's a board recommendation and we wouldn't have
recommended something we weren't confident about. But it doesn't
mean it's a done deal. We have to get out there and talk to
shareholders."
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on
June 15 it had agreed to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion)
to buy the 135-year-old LME.
The LME board unanimously backed the bid but the deal is
still subject to approval by LME shareholders.
Many shareholder members who own and use the exchange had
feared a sale might alter its low fees and unique, complex
structure of futures trading in copper, aluminium, lead, zinc,
tin, nickel and other metals.
But the mood appears to be shifting in favour of the HKEx
deal, shareholders have said over the past week.
Due to the lopsided spread of shareholdings between large
and small members, the deal could fail if many small
shareholders oppose the bid, which has to be approved by 75
percent of shares and 50 percent of shareholders.
Abbott said the LME was aiming for a shareholder vote to
take place next month.
Sources close to the process have told Reuters the vote will
take place in mid-July.
RIVAL EXCHANGES
HKEx beat U.S. commodities bourse InterContinental Exchange
in the final stages of a contest that began in September
with around 15 expressions of interest. CME Group, which
had been on the short list, dropped out of the process in May.
ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher, also attending
the IDX Expo in London, did not comment directly on losing the
bid, but said there were plenty of other potential targets.
Sprecher said in a panel discussion that regulatory changes
meant "there's a whole array of potential acquisitions for
exchanges which exist around the over-the-counter markets."
The CME's CEO Phupinder Gill, also attending the event,
declined to comment on the LME.
Abbott told the panel discussion the Hong Kong bid had been
compelling because it took the LME closer to China, the world's
biggest metals buyer.
"Asia is the next great growth story and also the biggest
threat. When asked what was keeping me awake at night the answer
was always the threat to us in Asia; that's where our business
was tilted," he said.
"If the constraints come off the Chinese domestic exchanges
they will be a very, very serious force globally and we needed
to step up our game to be ready to compete with them."
China accounts for 40 percent of copper consumption.
Abbott downplayed worries about possible Chinese government
meddling.
"We are confident the Hong Kong exchange operates as an
independent exchange," he said.
The Hong Kong government has a 5.8 percent holding in HKEx.
Beijing has no stake in the company.