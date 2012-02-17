LONDON Feb 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had received 'a good number of bids' for the 130-year-old exchange.

"Everything is on track with a good number of bids for the board to consider next week," a spokesman for the LME said.

The board will meet on Feb. 23 (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by James Jukwey)