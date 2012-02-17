Feb 17 NYSE Euronext and CME Group have submitted bids for the London Metal Exchange, valuing it at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Financial Times reported.

The Intercontinental Exchange has also submitted a bid and has hired JPMorgan as adviser, the paper said, adding that ICE had declined to comment.

Around half of the 15 or so companies that looked at LME's books had made an offer in the first round of bidding that closed on Wednesday, the newspaper reported on its website late on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the sale process.

Preliminary bids for LME, the world's largest industrial metals market place, were due this week. Analysts and industry sources have valued the exchange at between 500 million pounds and 1.5 billion pounds based on expectations of higher earnings boosted by new products and by self clearing.

The FT said several potential suitors, including Deutsche Boerse decided not to bid and that the London Stock Exchange is also unlikely to make an offer.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in September the Singapore Exchange would tie up with the LSE to make a joint bid for the LME, underscoring the ambitions of both bourses to diversify into metals trading, as traditional businesses of equity and derivatives trading faces increasing competition.

The LME board will meet to consider the bids on Feb. 23, the newspaper said.