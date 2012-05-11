LONDON May 11 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd and NYSE Euronext are the leading
contenders among the four bidders to buy the London Metal
Exchange (LME), the world's largest metals marketplace, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, in particular, has put in
a big bid, according to three sources, who declined to be named.
"The Hong Kong exchange are meant to have put in a large bid
that will probably blow the others out of the water," said one
source who has been close to the process since it started in
September. He declined to give a figure.
CME Group and InterContinental Exchange are
also vying for the 135-year-old LME, which analysts and industry
sources have valued at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).
The LME declined to comment.
The exchange held an extraordinary meeting with its board
members on Thursday to look at details and discuss proposals
from a shortlist of bidders, industry sources and sources
familiar with the matter said. Meetings were continuing on
Friday, the sources said.
The next scheduled board meeting is to take place on May 31
when the members will decide whether or not to recommend any
bids to shareholders. A recommendation of one or more bidders
could result in another round of due diligence.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott has said from the start
that any possible sale would not be judged on price alone, but
would also have to take into account the needs of the
shareholders who own the exchange and use the market.
This could include a moratorium on changes to the exchange
structure, including the operation of its open outcry ring.
"It's a nice market to be involved in, especially when you
have a say in the rule making, so any offer would have to
outweigh not only the financial benefits but the convenience as
well," said the first source, who is close to the process.
Thursday's meeting with board members came a day after
French bank Natixis said it planned to close its
commodities brokerage division, one of the oldest ring-dealing
members of the LME, another casualty of the European debt
crisis.
A second metals industry source suggested the Natixis plans
would have added to the urgency for the board to meet, with the
worsening euro zone crisis potentially denting the LME's value
as commodity prices struggle.