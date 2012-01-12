UPDATE 2-Petropavlovsk investors advised to vote against board overhaul
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
LONDON Jan 12 The London Metal Exchange has several serious potential bidders and will consider the takeover proposals at its board meeting in late February, Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Thursday.
Abbott also told a news conference that the exchange would listen to objections to a hike in trading fees but "there was no provision to rescind the decision".
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)