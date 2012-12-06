LONDON Dec 6 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
named the new board members of the London Metal
Exchange on Thursday as it announced the completion of its $2.2
billion takeover of the world's largest metals marketplace.
Martin Abbott and Brian Bender will remain LME chief
executive and chairman respectively and will also both be
members of the new LME Holdings and LME boards.
LME Holdings board will also include HKEx CEO Charlis Li,
HKEx chairman Chow Chung Kong and HKEx head of market
development Romnesh Lamba.
The LME board will include Chow, Lamba and Li, as well as
David Graham, HKEx independent non-executive director John
Harrison, Noel Harwerth and Nat le Roux.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Dan Lalor)