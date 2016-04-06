By Eric Onstad
LONDON, April 6 China Construction Bank
finalised a deal on Wednesday to buy a majority
stake in Britain's Metdist Trading Limited, becoming the second
Chinese company to gain access the London Metal Exchange (LME)
trading floor.
CCB International, a subsidiary of China Construction Bank,
completed its purchase of a 75 percent stake in Metdist, it said
in a statement without detailing the cost of the purchase.
The metals trader will be renamed CCBI Metdist Global
Commodities (UK), the LME said in a separate statement.
"Looking forward, CCBI will leverage its deep connection
with the Chinese banking and business communities," the Chinese
bank said.
Metdist, founded by Metdist Chairman Lord Raj Bagri 45 years
ago, is among the nine top-tier LME members with access to the
exchange's open-outcry trading floor. Other members are
restricted to trading on the LME's electronic platform or by
telephone.
CCBI joins GF Financial Markets, part of GF Securities
, one of China's largest brokerages, on the LME
floor.
Bank of China International, China Merchants
Securities and Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, which has a majority stake in Standard Bank
, are so-called Category 2 traders without access to the
trading pit.
LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial
metals trading, has sought to lure more Chinese business since
it was bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in
2012.
China is the largest consumer of many commodities and
accounts for nearly half of global copper demand.
