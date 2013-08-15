HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd is close to picking a new CEO for the
London Metal Exchange and it will make an announcement due
course, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.
Li also said that it was unclear how long litigation over
the LME would last or how much it would cost. The LME has been
named in several class action lawsuits accusing banks and large
commodity traders of hoarding metal in warehouses and driving up
the prices of industrial products.
"We do not have sufficient information to determine how long
it will last or what the costs will be, but it's clear in our
mind that this litigation is baseless," Li told reporters at a
press conference in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Clare Baldwin.; Writing by
Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)