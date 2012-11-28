* About 30 state companies can trade on overseas exchanges
* Broadening rights the best way for industry to access LME
By Polly Yam
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 China's curbs on the number of
companies allowed to trade on overseas exchanges would restrict
the London Metal Exchange (LME) from operating fully in China,
its chief executive Martin Abbott said on Wednesday.
The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, is in the
final stages of being bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Limited in a $2.2 billion deal that it hopes will ease
business with China, the world's top consumer of metals.
More than 30 state-owned companies in China are allowed to
trade on overseas exchanges, and some private Chinese companies
have increased activities on overseas exchanges in the past few
years through entities in Hong Kong.
"The most obvious restriction would be there are a limited
number of industrial entities that have the right to trade on
overseas exchanges," Abbott told a Metal Bulletin conference in
Shanghai, adding that the list of approved entities had been
closed for some time.
Abbott said the most open way for the Chinese industry to
access the LME would be to gain the right to trade on overseas
exchanges.
Abbott also said the LME was keen to extend the network of
warehouses it monitors into China, and the exchange has been in
regular contact with the China Securities Regulatory Commission,
the regulator of securities and futures, for many years.
HKEx had not promised when the LME would be allowed to have
its first LME-registered warehouse in China, Abbott added.
LME-approved warehouses in China would boost international
access to the domestic metals markets of the world's largest
consumer and potentially increase volumes on the LME and the
Shanghai Futures Exchange.
It would also close loopholes in the LME's delivery network
that have frustrated some Chinese customers.
An official at a unit of China's third-largest port said
this month it was in initial discussions with the LME to be
listed as a metal delivery point, a move that may signal the end
of a government ban on foreign exchanges setting up storage on
the mainland.
Meishan Port, which is administered by Ningbo Port, is
doubling its available bonded storage area to 120,000 square
metres by January, Zhang Hangfei, director of the investment
cooperation bureau of the Meishan government, told Reuters.
"We have started talks with the LME looking at the
possibility of a warehouse here," Zhang said, adding the port
was also willing to build more facilities if asked by the LME.
Abbott did not comment on Meishan Port on Wednesday, but
said there was no point in the LME opening substantial
discussions with port authorities until the Chinese regulator
had said such a move can go ahead.
