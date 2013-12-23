(Removes repeated wording in the first paragraph)
* Chinese companies expand rapidly in commodities trading
* Move by China's GF Financial a boon to the LME floor
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Dec 23 A unit of one China's top
securities brokers has applied to trade on the floor of the
London Metal Exchange in the latest move by Chinese institutions
to expand into global natural resource markets.
The move comes as western banks that trade raw materials
face increased regulatory and political pressure, allowing
Chinese firms to expand in the space. It is also a boon for the
LME.
The exchange, which has one of the world's last open outcry
trading floors, confirmed it has received the application by GF
Financial Markets Ltd, a unit of China's Shenzhen-listed GF
Securities.
If the application is successful, GF Financial Markets will
become the first Chinese broker to trade on the LME floor,
bringing the total number of floor members back up to 11.
"I think this is good thing for everyone on the floor. We
are also hearing that regulators are looking favourably on the
floor as a more transparent means of price discovery," said a
category 1 LME broker.
In November, Jefferies Bache Ltd said it will leave the
LME's open outcry floor, downgrading its exchange membership
status amid a tough time for metals brokers battling with lower
prices and higher fees.
The LME was bought in December by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx) in a $2.2 billion deal, with the new
owner guaranteeing floor trading will remain in place until
January 2015.
In August, GF Securities bought the commodities brokerage
unit of Natixis, which was itself a former ring
dealing member of the LME, until the French bank wound up its
commodities broking unit last year.
The LME will have the capability to accept the Chinese yuan
to clear its dollar-denominated contracts after its own clearing
system is launched next year, which could attract more volumes
from the Chinese.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Louise Heavens)