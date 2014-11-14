LONDON Nov 14 China Merchants Securities
, one of China's top five investment banks, has
applied for membership of the London Metal Exchange (LME) as it
seeks to expand its commodities business.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
said in a statement on Friday the UK arm of the bank had applied
for category 2 membership, which does not include open outcry
trading in the floor of the exchange.
In June, the bank said that it had been approved by UK
regulators to conduct listed derivatives brokerage activities as
it aimed to build up a commodities business in the planned
offshore yuan-clearing hub.
China's Premier Li Keqiang, on his first official trip to
Britain since taking office, said in June that Chinese banks
would further expand their businesses in Britain, naming China
Construction Bank as the first yuan clearing bank in
London.
China Merchants Securities (UK) Limited said at the time
that it planned to offer commodities risk management services to
meet demand within China to hedge global natural resources price
risks.
China Merchants Securities, listed in Shanghai, has over 100
branches in more than 60 cities in China with over 8,000 staff,
serving more than 4 million clients, according to the bank. It
is 45.8 percent owned by the state-owned China Merchants Group.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)