LONDON, Sept 11 The London Metal Exchange's clearing house has received approval from the Bank of England to accept LME metals warrants as collateral, a move which will help participants manage risk, the exchange said on Friday.

An LME warrant is a document of possession issued by warehouses for metal held on the owner's behalf.

Currently, cash and bonds are the only collateral allowed, but LME members have wanted to be able to use warrants too.

"The initiative ... comes in direct response to demand from members, who have called for this capability for many years to provide additional flexibility and to help reduce the cost of providing collateral," the LME said in a release.

LME Clear plans to launch the initiative later this year.

