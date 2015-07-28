(Adds detail, background and comment)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 28 The London Metal Exchange's
clearing house will from Tuesday accept the offshore yuan
as cash collateral, a step that will further Chinese ambitions
to see its currency more widely used in international trade.
The move follows regulatory approval by the Bank Of England,
the exchange said in a release. The LME is owned by Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.
"The renminbi (yuan) is on its way to becoming one of the
world's most widely used currencies, and we are pleased to be
able to help our members take advantage of the opportunities
arising from the renminbi's internationalisation," said Trevor
Spanner, Chief Executive of LME Clear.
LME Clear already accepts the dollar, sterling, euro
, yen as cash collateral.
Members of the clearing house have been calling for the
exchange to extend the list of accepted cash collateral to
include offshore yuan, which unlike the onshore yuan is
freely tradeable.
"It does make it easier for our Asian business to be able to
use the yuan to clear," a senior metals trader said. "It's
another step towards a freely floating yuan, but the process is
going to take a long time."
Chinese-owned BOCI Global Commodities will be the first LME
Clear Member to submit CNH collateral. The LME currently has six
Chinese members.
The yuan overtook the Canadian and Australian dollars as
global payments currency in November 2014, according to Swift.
Swift in January said the yuan was now one of the top five
payment currencies alongside the dollar, euro, sterling and yen.
China is pushing for the yuan to be included in the
International Monetary Fund's currency basket known as Special
Drawing Rights, this year.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens and
William Hardy)