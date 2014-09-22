* Exchange seeks expansion in top metals consumer China
* Clearing house also wants to add over the counter business
(Adds details, quotes from LME Clear CEO)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
on Monday launched its new clearing house, which plans to add
the Chinese currency as collateral by year's end to lure more
business from the world's top metals consuming nation.
The launch of LME Clear is a key step by LME owner Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) to generate profits
after paying $2.2 billion to buy the LME in December 2012, a
price which many analysts regarded as very high.
The 137-year-old LME set out to build its own clearing house
three years ago to take over from LCH.Clearnet, allowing it to
collect fees not only for transactions on the exchange, but for
clearing them.
Over 2 million existing LME positions were transferred over
the weekend from LCH.Clearnet to LME Clear.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, declined to say
how much cash the clearing house would bring in. But Jefferies
said in a note in July that the new venture would add about $80
million a year in revenue.
Revenue from HKEx's commodities business, which includes the
LME, rose to HK$645 million in the first half from HK$608
million a year earlier, HKEx said in August.
Expansion in China, which accounts for 40 percent of global
copper demand, is another key LME strategy, so LME Clear is
moving quickly to allow clients to use the renminbi as
collateral, LME Clear Chief Executive Trevor Spanner said.
"We definitely know there's latent demand for renminbi," he
told Reuters. "As more Asian-based members join the LME and LME
Clear, they'll be looking to make use of that renminbi facility.
We plan to get that up and running in November, subject to the
Bank of England's approval."
LME Clear is also looking into extending its opening hours
into Asian hours, he added. The LME's electronic trading
platform is open from 1am to 7pm London time while LME Clear
operates from 7:30am to 8pm London time.
"This morning, we had over 20,000 trades in the queue, which
we processed in about 10 minutes," Spanner said.
Adding new products is another way HKEx plans to make money,
which will be easier by having its own clearing house and being
able to plan specifications for both trading and clearing.
The LME has said it plans to launch a new aluminium premium
contract in the second quarter of next year and steel rebar and
scrap contracts further in the future.
LME Clear will also be in a good position to clear over the
counter (OTC) products due to the complex structure of LME
futures with daily prompt dates. Regulators are keen to shift
OTC clearing to established venues to promote transparency.
"There's a lot of activity which is not on exchange at the
moment. People are interested in clearing solutions for OTC
business," Spanner said.
The new clearing house also plans to expand types of
collateral to include warehouse warrants, ownership documents
for metals stored in LME warehouses.
Currently, cash and bonds are the only collateral allowed,
but since LME contracts are physically settled, LME members
requested the addition.
(1 US dollar = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollar)
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)