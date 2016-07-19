LONDON, July 19 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has extended open outcry trading to its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London, until Friday after structural problems forced the shutdown of its offices, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The LME said on Sunday it was moving ring trading to its emergency venue for Monday and Tuesday after a potential safety issue was discovered in the building that houses its offices on Finsbury Square in London's financial district.

"In the interests of safety, the landlord of 10 Finsbury Square has closed the building while a comprehensive assessment is undertaken," a statement said.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, the LME added that all trading, clearing and other systems would continue to operate as normal.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)