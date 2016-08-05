LONDON Aug 5 The London Metal Exchange said on Friday a return to its offices in Finsbury Square will be delayed further to end-August and until then open outcry trading will remain at its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London.

Last week the exchange had said the LME and LME Clear will work from recovery sites in Chelmsford and Wapping in London until the middle of August.

Ring trading moved to Chelmsford in July after a potential safety issue was discovered in the building that houses its offices in London's financial district.

"While the independent consultants have established that no further structural elements of the building have failed, they have advised that an additional two connections and one beam will also need to be strengthened," the LME said in a release.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals has kept all trading, clearing and other systems operating as normal by working from sites in Chelmsford and Wapping. The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)