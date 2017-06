LONDON May 22 U.S. exchange group CME is no longer in the bidding process for London Metal Exchange, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

That leaves InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) still in the race for the LME, the world's largest metals marketplace.

CME and the LME declined to comment.

Sources said talks involving remaining bidders were continuing and no proposals have been put to shareholders.