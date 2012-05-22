EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON May 22 U.S. exchange group CME is no longer in the bidding for London Metal Exchange, leaving InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) still in the race.
The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, confirmed the thinning of the field, after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the CME was out of the running.
"The Board of the LME has decided to continue discussions with two parties regarding their proposals for the potential acquisition of the LME ... This process will continue over the coming weeks," it said in a notice On Tuesday.
The sources said no proposals have been put to shareholders.
CME declined to comment.
Sources had told Reuters on Friday that a 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) bid from Hong Kong for the LME could be hard to beat on price and carried assurances about maintaining the LME's 135-year-old traditions.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has