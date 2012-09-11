* Warehousing, potential fee rise open chink in LME's
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Sept 11 Rivals exploiting concerns among
its clients to challenge the London Metal Exchange's (LME) near
monopoly of the multi-billion dollar trade in materials like
copper and nickel are unlikely to make big inroads soon.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (HKEx) 1.4
billion pounds ($2.2 billion) purchase this year of the LME, the
world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, will smooth its
way further into China, helping it cement its 80 percent global
market share.
But anger about a log-jammed warehousing system that has
undermined the LME's role as a market where industrial users can
always get the metal they need, and the prospect of the HKEx
raising fees once an agreed moratorium expires in 2015, have
opened a chink in the LME's armour.
The biggest, most visible threat is posed by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (SHFE), where copper contract volumes surged
162 percent in January to August this year compared with the
same period last year, according to exchange data.
"Some people are unhappy. The LME might not remain the
principal reference price forever," said Macquarie analyst
Duncan Hobbs. "As China becomes more important, it's possible a
Chinese exchange could provide serious competition to the LME."
The SHFE is the biggest alternative to the LME for metals
trading, listing 10 futures products including copper and
aluminum. It lowered its user fees for some products last month,
just weeks after LME shareholders voted in favour of the HKEx
deal.
Many LME users had feared a sale might alter its unique,
complex structure of futures trading and end its system of low
fees.
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at
least Jan. 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand,
its open-outcry trading and unique structure. But some analysts
argue that fees would have to rise after that to justify the
hefty price tag.
It wasn't just the money that tilted the LME in favour of
Hong Kong, which has vital strategic access to China.
"I think realistically, in terms of competition for the LME,
look to Shanghai. That's where they saw the growth and that's
where they saw the threat and that's why they thought they
should tie up with Hong Kong," Berenberg exchanges analyst
Richard Perrott said.
China is the world's largest consumer of commodities but its
influence on global pricing is muted as the exchanges where
resources are traded are located in the West. That will change
as Beijing opens up its commodity derivatives market and
encourages its commodity brokerage firms to venture abroad.
FAILED SUITORS
Failed LME suitor CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S.
futures market operator, has taken market share from the LME's
copper contract and announced plans for a new London-based
exchange. It has also canvassed traders on an aluminium contract
to rival that of the LME, industry sources have said.
IntercontinentalExchange, whose offer for the LME
was just short of HKEx's winning bid, has no base metals
presence now but may also step into the fray, traders and
industry sources have said.
"I think the LME has made it slightly easier for somebody to
set up a competitive exchange than it would have been in the
past. I think that must be quite worrying for the Hong Kong
exchange," one metals industry executive said.
But none of those efforts can hope to usurp the 135-year-old
LME any time soon. Last year it achieved record volumes
equivalent to $15.4 trillion, according to LME data.
For a start, the SHFE is still closed to many outside
investors, and, officially, foreigners cannot easily repatriate
profits. While Beijing has begun to open its markets, the
process could be slow and uncertain as the country focuses on a
new senior political leadership.
The CME has recently taken market share from the LME's
benchmark copper contract, with trading volume in its COMEX
contract rising more than 50 percent in the year to the end of
July. The LME's copper contract, the global benchmark, has
gained just 16 percent.
But the COMEX volume is still just one-fifth that of London.
Last month, CME announced plans to launch a London-based
European exchange and expand its customer base. It will offer
currency futures first, and add contracts tied to other assets
at a later date.
It made no mention of launching metals products on the new
exchange and, although there is nothing to prevent it from doing
so, it wouldn't have an obvious competitive advantage if it did,
Perrott said.
"LME has an extensive warehousing network and historically
the support of the leading industrial metals traders," Perrott
said.
To copy the vast global network of warehouses registered by
the LME that enables its contracts to be physically delivered is
no easy task.
Bitter complaints about the LME system, where it can take
weeks or months to withdraw metal from certain sheds, while
operators profit from high rents, has yet to translate into
concrete action to develop alternatives.
"The bar to getting into the base metals arena with a
physically backed contract is very high. Replicating the LME
warehouse system would be a huge task," said a second executive
in the metals industry.
Nevertheless, the LME and its new owner are taking note of
the potential challenges to its status from Shanghai, CME, and
possibly ICE. And critics of the LME have applauded the hint of
greater competition as an incentive for the LME to improve.
"As a market participant I welcome that, because I think in
a world of monopoly sometimes change and adjustment are harder
to force," said a senior metals trade executive. "If you've got
competitive forces it's a lot easier to get changes made."