HONG KONG Nov 27 The London Metal Exchange plans to list new commodities futures in Hong Kong in the second half of next year, an official of parent company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on Wednesday.

"We do plan to start listing futures products in Hong Kong, probably in the second half of next year," Romnesh Lamba, co-head of the global markets division, said at a conference.

"And the product suite that we're looking at is very much related to iron ore, thermo coal, perhaps coke and coal and so on."