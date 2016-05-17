BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
LONDON May 17 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 30,023 lots on May 13 from 35,792 lots the previous Friday, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.
Funds overall were long 130,515 lots and short 100,492. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. LME-CA-MNET <0#LME-CA-COT> (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Susan Thomas)
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.