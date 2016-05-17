LONDON May 17 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 30,023 lots on May 13 from 35,792 lots the previous Friday, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.

Funds overall were long 130,515 lots and short 100,492. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. LME-CA-MNET <0#LME-CA-COT> (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Susan Thomas)