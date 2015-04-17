(Adds details from members notice)

LONDON, April 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has imposed a 100,000 pound ($149,310) fine on CWT Commodities for violating so-called "Chinese Wall" restrictions of its warehousing policy.

The 138-year old LME is in the midst of a wide-ranging reform of its global network of warehouses that store industrial metals such as aluminium and copper.

The exchange said on Friday that CWT failed to identify two companies in its corporate group which were trading companies and failed to put effective information barriers in place.

"Strict adherence to the rules on information barriers is vitally important to...reduce the potential for market abuse and help ensure the operation of an orderly market," the LME said in a notice to its members.

The LME, not CWT, uncovered the violations, some of which had been going on for a significant period of time, but no third parties suffered financial losses, it added.

"The LME uncovered no evidence to suggest that the conduct was deliberate, and no evidence to suggest that confidential information was passed between CWT and the trading companies in its group," it said.

CWT Commodities, a unit of Singapore-listed CWT Ltd , was not immediately available for comment.

CWT Commodities specialises in the storage, shipping and handling of soft and hard commodities and has a global network of facilities.

The fine levied by the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, is one of the largest for warehousing violations.

In 1998, the LME imposed a 200,000 pound fine on Albatros Warehousing NV because it put on warrant two shipments of tin which did not meet LME specifications.

In 1999, Henry Bath was fined 50,000 pounds for dealing in LME contracts. ($1 = 0.6697 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)