(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 7 If you want to understand why
some members of the London Metal Exchange (LME) are so unhappy
with the way things are going that they are considering forming
their own metals-trading platform, look no further
than the latest exchange notice to members.
Dated Monday, the LME said it has received an application
for exchange membership from Jump Trading Futures LLC.
If accepted as a Category 3 ("Associate Trade Clearing")
member, Jump Trading will be able to trade and clear its own
business on the LME but won't be able to issue client contracts
or trade on the open-outcry ring.
Chicago-based Jump Trading describes itself as having been
"at the forefront of algorithmic trading since its founding 15
years ago".
It is symptomatic of the new breed of player trading on the
world's oldest metals exchange. It is also precisely the type of
company being targeted by the LME as it seeks to boost liquidity
in the face of reduced volumes from its industrial user base.
That in itself might be enough to disconcert
traditionalists, who fear that the LME's drive to capture more
financial players risks marginalising the producers, merchants
and consumers who have historically been the back-bone of the
exchange's pricing dominance.
But Jump Trading's potential membership poses another, more
clear and present danger to LME brokers.
It is not only an existing customer of the market but a very
big one indeed.
Quite evidently, if it gets the rights to trade on its own
behalf as an LME member, it's going to mean a loss of commission
fees for all those who have previously brokered its business.
THE BROKER SQUEEZE
LME brokers are facing something of a double squeeze on
their core business.
Both derive from the changes introduced to the market since
it was bought in 2012 by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx)
.
HKEx has sought to claw back some of its $2.2 billion outlay
on the LME by raising trading fees. nL5N18L4G4
The impact of the fee hikes has been particularly evident in
some of the short-dated spreads, such as "tom-next", which
literally means trading tomorrow to the next day.
"Tom-next" has historically been a highly liquid spread, not
least because it was in essence free to trade under the LME's
old mutual limited-profit model.
That's no longer the case. Brokers face the unwelcome choice
either of absorbing the cost of trading it or passing that cost
through to the customer.
The net effect is that "tom-next" volumes in the aluminium
contract, for example, have slumped since the fee changes were
brought in early 2015.
The LME, meanwhile, has introduced a number of changes
intended to boost electronic trading, particularly for the
benchmark rolling three-month delivery price and the spreads
between that price and other major prompt dates in its spreads
spectrum.
The biggest carrot being offered proprietary financial trade
houses such as Jump Trading is the ability to access directly
the LME's electronic trading system Select rather than go
through a broker. A carrot Jump has just taken.
From the LME's perspective, it is a way of opening up the
arcane London market to the types of operator already populating
other major financial markets.
From the perspective of LME brokers, however, it represents
another nail in the coffin of the old market with all of its
weird and wonderful features such as open outcry trading and
plethora of spread trades.
PAST FORM, FUTURE FRAGMENTATION
Which is why a number of them, just how many we don't know,
have asked Martin Abbott, former LME chief executive, to oversee
a feasibility study on the viability of a new trading forum.
There has for some time been plenty of low-level chatter on
the LME Street about just such a move but the inference from
Monday's formal announcement by Abbott is that there are
sufficient numbers interested to justify the cost of a study.
But is it anything more than displacement activity for those
that feel disenfranchised by the recent direction of travel of
the new LME?
There are grounds for thinking that there might be.
Firstly, there is a precedent for LME brokers adopting an
entirely new trading forum if they feel it is in their interests
to do so.
Spectron launched an electronic metals trading system in
2000 to capitalise on the LME's lagging efforts to get its own
offering up and running.
It seemed a tall order to persuade a naturally conservative
brokerage community to embrace a new form of trading seemingly
designed to put at least some of them out of business.
But Spectron enjoyed remarkable success until the LME
belatedly caught up and rolled out increasingly enhanced
versions of its own Select electronic trading system.
Within a year Spectron could boast 30 contributing members,
just about all of them from the core LME membership, and
transactions worth over $16 billion.
A powerful reminder that LME brokers work for themselves and
not the LME, particularly if they feel that their interests are
not aligned with those of the exchange.
Secondly, the rapidly changing landscape of exchange trading
may allow much greater freedom of movement for potential
disruptive upstarts.
One of the LME's core strengths is its clearing function,
which has been tailored to suit both its own non-vanilla spread
structure and the requirements of its users, allowing them, for
example, to post metal as collateral.
It would be time-consuming and costly to build from scratch
a replica.
But thanks to new regulation, there may not be a need to.
MIFID II, the multi-pronged regulatory package being
assembled by Brussels regulators, represents an overhaul of the
way commodity trading has been conducted in the past.
One less-discussed aspect is the concept of "open access",
in effect breaking up the sort of vertical clearing-trading
model in operation on the LME.
Clearing houses must be able to access trading venues and
trading venues must be able to access clearing houses.
The grounds for refusing such access will be drawn very
narrowly.
The LME has already "called on regulators to think carefully
about defining the grounds for denying access", fearing
potential "liquidity fragmentation". ("European regulatory
change; What it means for the metals market", LME, October
2015).
Arguably, such liquidity fragmentation is already starting
to happen, witness the range of new products being rolled out by
the LME's would-be U.S. competitor, the CME, at least
partly in response to regulatory change.
The contest remains, for now at least, largely one-sided
thanks to the LME's historic franchise as global benchmark for
base metals pricing.
A break-away market by the LME's own membership, however,
would represent an entirely different form of challenge.
And it if still seems highly unlikely, it's worth
remembering that the apparent conservatism of what can at times
feel like a private members club masks an acute sense of
self-interest.
That self-interest is being challenged by the LME's reform
process and Spectron is a reminder that, when pushed, the club
members can be surprisingly ambiguous about the benefits of
belonging to the club.
(Editing by William Hardy)