LONDON Dec 7 U.S.-based INTL FCStone will start trading and clearing as a ring-dealing Category 1 member of the London Metal Exchange on Dec. 9, the LME said on Wednesday.

Category 1 members are entitled to trade in the LME's open outcry floor, on LMEselect and the telephone market.

INTL FCStone bought the entire UK metals unit of defunct broker MF Global Holdings, which includes its people and LME ring-dealing seat.