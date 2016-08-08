(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON Aug 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has just unveiled a package of measures designed to "strengthen
its role as the global liquidity centre for metals trading".
There are several components, including reducing charges for
position transfers and lowering initial margin rates.
The real headline grabber, though, is a cut in the fees
charged for what the exchange terms "short-dated carries", which
means anything between the next business day and 15 calendar
days forward.
This marks a reversal of the fee hikes instituted at the
start of 2015, the expiry date of a previous "no-change"
honeymoon period promised by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
(HKEx) when it bought the venerable London institution
in 2012.
Some sort of concession on these trading costs has been
widely expected for some time.
LME volumes have been falling, in stark contrast to those on
its transatlantic rival CME. Broker discontent has been
rising to the point that some are looking at establishing a new
metals trading platform under the stewardship of previous LME
chief executive Martin Abbott. nL8N18Z33Q
It would be tempting to view such tensions as a clash of the
old and the new, traditionalist members resisting the urge of
HKEx to monetise its massive $2.2 billion outlay on the LME.
But this tug-of-war on trading fees cuts to the very heart
and soul of the London market as a global setter of base metals
prices. Because the cost of doing business on the exchange is
causing a seepage of liquidity from the industrial user-base
that has formed the historical backbone of the LME's price
discovery credibility.
The question is, though, has the LME left it too late to try
and reverse this trend?
THE PROBLEM WITH "TOM"
The whole issue of how much short-dated carries cost on the
LME and why it matters can be distilled down to one specific
trade, "tom-next", collective short-hand for "tomorrow-next".
Even within the LME's unique prompt date structure,
"tom-next" is something of a curiosity.
A trade borrowed from the currency markets, it effectively
allows positions to be rolled from day to day without having to
be cashed out.
Industrial users, whether producers, manufacturers or
traders, love it for the flexibility it affords in managing
inventories.
And they used to love it even more because it was a very
low-cost trade, or even a free trade if a friendly broker was
prepared to absorb the cost, as many traditionally did.
That changed with those January 2015 fee hikes and the
resulting impact has been increasingly clear to see on exchange
volumes.
Aluminium, for example, is the LME's most liquid contract.
Volumes were down by 8.9 percent in the first half of this year,
a performance that masks a much sharper 30.5-percent contraction
in "tom-next" trading.
As industrial players reduce their foot-print on "tom-next"
and other short-dated spreads, money men are increasing theirs,
but mostly on the LME's more vanilla forward prompt dates and
mostly via the exchange's electronic trading platform.
These contrasting trends explain the concern, both among LME
brokers and the exchange itself, that the London market risks
losing its industrial credentials.
After all, if the London market forfeits both its industrial
users and its weird and wonderful date structure, it forfeits
its competitive advantage over rival, more conventional futures
exchanges such as CME or, further down the road, a Chinese
market such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
TOO LATE? TOO LITTLE?
It's probably fair to say that the LME's concession on
short-dated spread fees hasn't been greeted with the jubilation
exchange officials might have hoped for.
That's partly down to the timing and size of these fee cuts.
It's been 20 months since they were increased and that's 20
months of collective complaint by both brokers and clients, many
of whom have simply voted with their feet.
Moreover, while the LME can boast it is reducing the fees by
44 percent for exchange members, costs are still a far cry from
the minimal levels that made "tom-next" the most liquid spread
in the LME's labyrinthine spread structure.
It's far from certain the exchange has moved fast or far
enough to reverse the steady drift of industrial hedgers away
from the market.
But that's also because fees are only part of the broader
problem of industrial participation on the LME anyway.
Another unique characteristic of the LME is the fact that it
is a credit-driven forwards market, customers negotiating credit
lines with their brokers and obviating the need for cash
margining.
Credit, however, has become a far scarcer resource than it
once was, particularly for the sort of smaller industrial player
that has formed the historical bedrock of the exchange's user
base.
The costs associated with regulation, meanwhile, have also
risen with some brokers now preferring to deal with their
clients on an over-the-counter basis rather than jump through
the hoops of segregated accounts.
Fee hikes, credit contraction and regulatory costs have
combined to make LME trading a more expensive and more difficult
forum for "Main Street" players.
And they have accordingly evolved their trading practices,
most particularly in the form of netting off positions before
transacting on the LME and opting for cash-funded accounts
rather than credit lines.
And in some cases, just not using the exchange at all.
COMPETITION
None of which is to say that the LME is facing some sort of
cataclysmic collapse.
It still benefits from its historical position as price
discovery forum for the global base metals industry, a
preeminence that is not going to disappear overnight.
But the threats are multiplying.
Both CME and ShFE have been enjoying strong volume growth
over the last couple of years and while it would be easy, as LME
officials have at times done in the past, to dismiss both as
merely forums for speculation rather than hedging, that may be
starting to change.
Emboldened by its foray into the world of physical aluminium
premium trading, CME has just launched a North American
aluminium alloy contract, a niche product that appears directly
targeted at the sort of smaller manufacturer that would have
once used the LME for its risk management tools.
And while there is no doubt that ShFE volumes are inflated
by a day-trading investment crowd, its relatively new nickel
contract, launched last year, appears to be gaining industrial
traction in the form of physical arbitrage between the Chinese
and international markets.
The global base metals space has been transformed from a
unipolar world centred on London to a multipolar one in which
regulation and costs mark the competitive battleground.
The LME has just shown that it understands this evolution
but the jury is out on whether it has done enough to tilt the
playing field back in its favour.
