(Adds detail, background, comment)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON Aug 5 The London Metal Exchange will cut
fees for short-dated trades from Sept. 1, it said on Friday, in
what sources say is an attempt to halt the slide in trading
volumes since charges were hiked across the board last year.
Short-date trades or carries are those between tomorrow and
15 calendar days ahead.
"The LME has concluded that a 44 percent fee reduction on
member short-dated carries should be implemented, bringing the
cost down to match the client fee of $0.50 per side (trading and
clearing inclusive)," the exchange said in a statement.
"This fee is lower than the approximately $0.58 charged
prior to the LME's fee changes in 2015."
Such fees routinely multiply to thousands of dollars.
For an aluminium consumer seeing a potential 100,000 tonne
short-term shortfall, buying that metal on the LME could cost up
to $10,080 in fees if the broker passes on all the fees. If the
consumer decides the next day that metal isn't needed after all,
the cost of selling it on the exchange is another $10,080.
One senior trader at a metals brokerage said the exchange
should have cut fees "a long time ago".
Volumes on the 139-year-old exchange have been falling since
trading fees rose an average 31 percent in January 2015. The
drop accelerated this year; in the six months to end-June
volumes are down nearly 9 percent from the same period in 2015.
Much of the drop is due to some core clients such as
producers and consumers moving to rival exchanges or using
over-the-counter contracts.
Some brokers netting trades during the day to limit the
amounts they put through the LME are also draining volumes.
The root of the problem is tom/next trading -- buying
tomorrow and selling the day after -- used by consumers and
producers to manage short-term mismatches, which before January
2015 did not incur fees.
"People were hoping they would get rid of the fees on
tom/next completely," a metals trader said.
Aluminium highlights the problem, with tom/next volumes in
the second quarter of this year down about 37 percent since the
last quarter of 2015.
The exchange also said it will limit the charges for member
and client position transfers to allow users to migrate large
open positions in order to efficiently manage portfolios.
"The average cost for such large position transfers in 2015
was approximately $30,000. Such charges will now be capped at
$10,000 per transfer, representing a significant saving for
members and their clients," the LME said.
It also proposes that LME Clear will reduce the initial
margin payable for LME positions subject to regulatory approval.
The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals
is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd..
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans/Ruth
Pitchford)