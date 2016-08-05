LONDON Aug 5 The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will cut trading fees for short-dated trades from Sept. 1, cap charges for transfers and reduce the initial margin payable for LME Clear.

"The LME has concluded that a 44 percent fee reduction on member short-dated carries should be implemented, bringing the cost down to match the client fee of $0.50 per side (trading and clearing inclusive)," the exchange said in a statement.

"This fee is lower than the approximately $0.58 charged prior to the LME's fee changes in 2015."

