LONDON Dec 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not cut trading and clearing fees next year, it said on Thursday, despite criticism that high fees were driving business away from the exchange.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, made one concession, however, saying it would waive a usage licence fee for physical market participants.

