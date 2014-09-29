LONDON, Sept 29 The London Metal Exchange (LME) announced a 34 percent hike in trading fees on Monday for 2015 as its owner moves to boost profits from the world's biggest industrial metals market after a costly takeover.

The 137-year-old LME had warned of hefty increases after years of operating as a member-owned market that kept a lid on trading fees, but the rise is less than some members had feared.

The LME also said in a statement it had simplified fees to provide an "all-in" transaction fee in a single currency.

The hikes are another key step by the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) to increase revenues after splashing out $2.2 billion to buy the exchange, a price that analysts said was very expensive.

"The new LME tariff is competitive and ensures we can continue focusing on innovation and offering users the highest levels of service," said Garry Jones, LME chief executive and HKEx co-head of global markets. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown)