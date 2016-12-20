LONDON Dec 20 A former accountant at the London
Metal Exchange (LME) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using company
credit cards to obtain goods and services for herself and her
family's personal benefit to which she was not entitled.
Annmarie Norris pleaded not guilty to two further counts of
ordering domestic and foreign currency not required for business
purposes and possessing 167,595 pounds ($207,000), knowing or
suspecting it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.
A trial on these counts is set for April 18, 2017.
The LME declined to comment.
In November, Norris was charged with fraud worth about 1
million pounds in total that occurred between December 2012 and
December 2015, according to an indictment.
Charges against her husband Michael Norris of converting
criminal property worth 167,595 pounds were dismissed. The
prosecution at the Inner London Crown Court moved no opposition
to the dismissal, due to lack of evidence.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd.
