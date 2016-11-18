LONDON Nov 18 A former accountant at the London
Metal Exchange (LME) has been charged with fraud worth 1 million
pounds ($1.23 million), the Crown Prosecution Service said on
Friday.
AnnMarie Norris was charged with two counts of fraud by
abuse of position between December 2012 and December 2015, the
CPS said.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, declined to comment. The LME is owned by Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd..
Norris made no plea when appearing at City of London
Magistrate's Court on Nov. 1 and is next due to appear at Inner
London Crown Court on Nov. 29, the CPS said.
($1 = 0.8102 pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)