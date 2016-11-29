LONDON Nov 29 The husband of a former
accountant at the London Metal Exchange (LME) will ask that
fraud charges against him be dismissed due to lack of evidence,
a court hearing heard on Tuesday.
Annmarie Norris is charged with fraud worth about 1 million
pounds ($1.2 million) that occurred between December 2012 and
December 2015, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Her husband Michael is charged with converting criminal
property worth 167,595 pounds, according to an indictment.
The case against Mr. Norris is largely based the assumption
that "he must have known" that lots of money coming in to the
couple was due to fraud because they were married, Prosecutor
Denis Barry said.
Neither husband nor wife has entered a plea to the charges.
Defence lawyers have agreed that an application to dismiss
his charges will be heard on Dec. 20, Barry added at the hearing
at Inner London Crown Court.
The counts of fraud by abuse of position and possessing
criminal property against Mrs. Norris includes using a company
credit card to buy personal goods and services, the indictment
said.
She is also charged with ordering domestic and foreign
currency not required for business purposes, it added.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, has not commented on the case. The exchange
is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
