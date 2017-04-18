LONDON, April 18 A former accountant at the
London Metal Exchange (LME) was sentenced to 32 months in prison
at the Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday for fraud while
working at the world's biggest market for industrial metals.
Annmarie Norris had pleaded guilty to two fraud charges for
using LME credit cards to buy goods and services for herself and
her family and also for ordering foreign exchange that was not
needed by the exchange.
In November, Norris was charged with fraud worth about 1
million pounds ($1.3 million) that occurred between December
2012 and December 2015, according to an indictment from the
Crown Prosecution Service.
At a December hearing, charges against her husband Michael
Norris of converting criminal property worth 167,595 pounds were
dismissed.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, has not commented on the case.
($1 = 0.7900 pounds)
