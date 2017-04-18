(Adds details, background)
By Eric Onstad and Peter Hobson
LONDON, April 18 Accounting practices at the
London Metal Exchange (LME) were "extremely lax", a court heard
on Tuesday, as a former accountant was sentenced to 32 months in
prison for using LME credit cards to pay for luxury holidays and
home improvements.
Annmarie Norris worked her way up at the LME, the world's
biggest market for industrial metals, to head the accounting
department even though she was not a professionally trained
accountant, the Inner London Crown Court heard.
When the fraud was uncovered in 2015, Norris admitted using
seven LME credit cards and withdrawing cash to pay for a
Caribbean cruise, a Greek holiday, dental work, a new kitchen
and decking for her garden, among other things.
It took time to unravel the fraudulent activity, which
totalled 204,405 pounds ($260,250), because accounting practices
at the 140-year-old LME were "extremely lax" and its accounts
were "chaotic", prosecutor Denis Barry told the court.
"The LME has reviewed all its internal accounting processes
and has put in place additional robust procedures to ensure the
utmost security in financial administration,” the exchange said
in a statement.
Norris, 40, joined the LME in 1997 and was promoted to head
accountant in 2011, earning 72,000 pounds a year plus bonuses
when she was dismissed in October 2015.
The fraudulent activity took place at the LME - owned by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd - between
December 2012 and July 2015.
"This was a systematic, prolonged and deliberate breach of
trust at a well-paying, high-flying job," Maryam Syed, the
judicial officer presiding over the hearing, said. "A judge
could take the view that this was nothing more than greed."
Norris, who has two teenage daughters, will serve half of
the 32-month sentence and will have to pay restitution, to be
determined, to the LME, Syed added.
Norris was originally charged last November with three
counts of fraud estimated to be worth about 1 million pounds,
including charges that she withdrew foreign currency, but one of
the counts was dropped and it was later made clear that all the
fraudulent activity was in the British currency.
At a December hearing, charges were dismissed against her
husband Michael Norris for converting criminal property worth
167,595 pounds.
($1 = 0.7854 pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Peter Hobson; Editing by Dale
Hudson)