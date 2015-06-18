(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 18 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
is looking to adjust its membership rules to attract more
players to the weird and wonderful world of industrial metals
trading.
Access to the exchange's Select electronic dealing system,
currently restricted to the top two tiers of members, will be
expanded to category 3 and category 4 members.
Membership criteria will be made more "flexible",
specifically dropping a requirement that all applicants must be
pre-authorised by the UK regulator.
The aim, according to LME chief executive Garry Jones, is to
"maximise liquidity and participation" on the exchange.
All of which sounds eminently sensible until you consider
who exactly is likely to benefit from the proposed changes.
Traditional metal producers and manufacturers, the bedrock
of the LME's global franchise, are not the likely target.
Rather, overseas liquidity hubs such as the Chicago "prop
shops", proprietary trading desks, are "a good example" of where
the LME is looking for its liquidity boost, according to Matthew
Chamberlain, head of business development at the exchange.
More money men rather than metal men, in other words.
An evolution that is likely to estrange further industrial
users such as U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa, which has led calls
for the LME to publish more information about the influence of
speculative money flows on price formation.
A partial light has been thrown on the money men's
activities by the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR),
launched last July as a first response to calls for more
transparency.
Emphasis on the word "partial" in that sentence because the
COTR hides as much as it reveals, but there is nevertheless
useful information to be extracted.
THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY
The COTR, it is fair to say, has received a decidedly mixed
reaction from the LME "Street".
Some analysts have been tracking it closely for clues about
shifts in investment flows. Others ignore it, arguing it is too
flawed to be of any use.
Things have not been helped by periodic distortions in the
data arising from reclassifications of players between
categories.
There were some particularly extreme examples of this back
in February.
But even the most recent set of weekly reports caused a few
raised eye-brows as to what exactly was happening on June 8-9,
when there were large offsetting movements between long and
shorts across several categories.
A more fundamental flaw remains the information black hole
that is the broker-dealer-index-trader (BDIT) category, which
accounts from anything from around 40 percent of open interest
(aluminium) to over 80 percent (alloy).
Even leaving aside the anomalous inclusion of an obvious
money flow such as index trading in this category, the nature of
the LME, whereby over-the-counter liquidity is netted off and
channelled into market positions, means that the BDIT category
becomes something of a catch-all blanket.
Unsurprisingly, therefore, those analysts who do track the
COTR tend to focus on the two "cleaner" categories that are
managed money and producer-merchant-processor-user (PMPU).
Even here, though, there are decidedly mixed views as to the
explanatory power of the COTR in terms of tracking the money
men.
But a couple of key facts stand out.
MORE THAN YOU THINK
The first is that there are a lot more active money men in
the market than you might think.
Take tin for example.
It is the least liquid of the LME's core base metals
contracts and one, you might think, that money managers would
therefore shun in favour of the likes of copper or aluminium.
But as of June 12 the LME's COTR showed 85 entities holding
tin positions in the managed money category. That's about 80
more than I for one would have previously guessed.
It's almost as many as the 106 entities listed in the PMPU
industrial user category.
Tin's not even the most extreme case.
On the same day there were more managed money entities than
industrial players in both the lead and nickel contracts, 185 to
169 in the case of the former, 275 to 228 in the case of the
latter.
That's not to say that money managers' collective
positioning is larger than that of industrial users.
Although it's a pretty close thing.
Managed money long positioning on nickel, for example,
accounted for almost 25 percent of open interest on June 12,
slightly more than industrial players with 24 percent.
The ratio is inverted on the short side with industrial
players accounting for almost 27 percent relative to money
managers' 20 percent. The same long-short skew exists across all
the main LME contracts and probably reflects the natural
positioning bias that derives from producer short hedging.
LONGER THAN YOU THINK
Not necessarily welcome news for industrial users such as
Alcoa, but better news for analysts who are trying to track the
money men.
Well. In theory at least.
Because there's another interesting take-away from almost
one year's worth of positioning data from the LME.
Funds, it appears, hardly ever turn net short.
Tin sank to a six-year low of $13,600 per tonne back in
April and after a half-hearted bounce it is currently trading
around $14,930.
Yet money manager net positioning has never been anything
other than long. As of the last Friday the money men were still
net long of tin to the tune of 1,284 lots, equivalent to 5.5
percent of open interest.
And the same holds true across the entire LME spectrum, even
though the LME index of major contracts is itself
languishing at its lowest level since 2009.
In fact in only one metal, lead, have money managers turned
net short since the LME first started publishing data and then
only marginally and for a three-month period running from
December 2014 through early March 2015.
All of which seems rather puzzling, given a perception that
money managers would include a high proportion of
trend-following "black box" funds, as likely to trade from the
short as the long side.
So what's going on?
There are two obvious inferences.
The first is that scattered among the many managed money
entities are several "long-only" funds, whose positioning scale
is such that they create a natural bias to the broader
positioning data.
The second goes back to that problematic BDIT category and
the suspicion that some of the really heavyweight fund players
either do not conform easily to a simple "managed money"
classification or are channelling orders into the market in a
way that gets absorbed by brokers' positioning.
There seems little doubt that the LME's "managed money"
category is showing only a subset of the money men active in the
market.
Which is why part of the analyst community has dismissed the
COTR as too confusing to be of any real use.
The other part, though, is going to stick with it on the
basis that even a small chink of light is better than the
previous darkness.
Whether it will become a smaller or larger illumination as
the LME opens up its electronic platform to more money men
remains to be seen.
